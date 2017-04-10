Academy: Ennin & Cassemiro Score; 16's Prep for Cup

Revolution Academy prospects Tim Ennin and Gustavo Cassemiro both found the back of the net for their respective sides over the weekend. Ennin, a forward for the Revs U-18s, scored inside of two minutes on a Matt Ranieri pass in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Beachside SC in Bridgeport, Ct. The early goal was Ennin's second of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New England Soccer Today.