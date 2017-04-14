2 teenage girls from Frisco charged w...

2 teenage girls from Frisco charged with spray-painting racial slurs on Plano West Senior High

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Two teenage girls were arrested Friday, nearly two months after police say they and a third person vandalized Plano West Senior High School with spray-painted vulgarities and racial slurs. Alexandria Monet Butler and Elizabeth Joy Police, both 17, were each charged with one count of criminal mischief causing damage to a school, a state jail felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,424
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas 12 hr Subduction Zone 2
Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10) Apr 12 Guido 10
Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07) Apr 11 Ito 21
Frisco Online Access?? (Mar '13) Apr 11 Oscar 2
Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10) Mar 21 3565ana 27
Review: Complete Outdoor Concepts (Oct '08) Mar '17 Anthony Antonacci 51
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC