2 teenage girls from Frisco charged with spray-painting racial slurs on Plano West Senior High
Two teenage girls were arrested Friday, nearly two months after police say they and a third person vandalized Plano West Senior High School with spray-painted vulgarities and racial slurs. Alexandria Monet Butler and Elizabeth Joy Police, both 17, were each charged with one count of criminal mischief causing damage to a school, a state jail felony.
