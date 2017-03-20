Xavier Kouassi inching closer to return as Revolution visit FC Dallas
Xavier Kouassi has waited more than a year to make his MLS debut. After signing with the Revolution as a designated player last February, the Ivorian midfielder tore his ACL, an injury that forced him to miss the entire 2016 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bent Musket.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|guest
|1,305
|Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13)
|Mar 18
|xxx
|4
|Do u know him
|Mar 15
|gfu
|1
|Looking for someone who need a roommate
|Mar 14
|xxx
|8
|ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06)
|Mar 14
|xxx
|396
|Review: Complete Outdoor Concepts (Oct '08)
|Mar 9
|Anthony Antonacci
|51
|Warning girls (Dec '12)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|5
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC