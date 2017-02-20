United Debt Counselors Revamping Debt Settlement Services

United Debt Counselors has spent the last five years offering debt settlement services and is currently revamping its business model to ensure that it meets the requirements for offering and providing a legal, ethical, and effective system for settling debts. Prospective customers may have face-to-face meetings with sales representatives who will be highly-trained to detail the entire settlement model as well as explain the contract for services being offered.

