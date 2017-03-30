Two dialysis giants will have to give up some of their holdings in Texas
As acquisitions bolster the size of some of the nation's largest providers of kidney care, federal trade officials are taking action to ensure the consolidations don't stifle competition in the billion-dollar industry. A handful of Texas dialysis facilities are among several nationwide that could soon be divested from DaVita and U.S. Renal Care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|guest
|1,360
|Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13)
|Sun
|xxx
|12
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Sun
|Nope
|2
|WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07)
|Mar 31
|quityourbs
|563
|ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06)
|Mar 30
|Tarance Gladney
|397
|looking for some truth from plano
|Mar 25
|guest
|6
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|Mar 22
|Mikey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC