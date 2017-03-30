Two dialysis giants will have to give...

Two dialysis giants will have to give up some of their holdings in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Dallas Morning News

As acquisitions bolster the size of some of the nation's largest providers of kidney care, federal trade officials are taking action to ensure the consolidations don't stifle competition in the billion-dollar industry. A handful of Texas dialysis facilities are among several nationwide that could soon be divested from DaVita and U.S. Renal Care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr guest 1,360
Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13) Sun xxx 12
Brand Awareness Focus Group Sun Nope 2
News WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07) Mar 31 quityourbs 563
ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06) Mar 30 Tarance Gladney 397
looking for some truth from plano Mar 25 guest 6
News Texas attorney general bullies school for allow... Mar 22 Mikey 25
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC