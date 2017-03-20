The Texas attorney general's office is trying to use a student prayer ...
Paxton has made a career of complaining about what he calls discrimination against Christians in Texas schools, going so far as to sue the Killeen school district after a middle school asked a teacher to remove a homemade Charlie Brown poster with a religious quote . Paxton has also opposed atheists seeking to halt prayers before public meetings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|xxx
|7
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|guest
|1,315
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|Wed
|AussieBobby
|28
|Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10)
|Mar 21
|3565ana
|27
|Do u know him
|Mar 15
|gfu
|1
|Looking for someone who need a roommate
|Mar 14
|xxx
|8
|ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06)
|Mar 14
|xxx
|396
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC