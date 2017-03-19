The Texas attorney general sued to keep a Bible quote in school. Now...
Every day at lunch, a handful of teenagers in Frisco, Tex., would pop into classroom C112, face a wall and kneel for one of their five daily prayers. It was just a spare classroom, used for everything from teachers' grading to Buddhist meditation, school officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|2 hr
|AussieBobby
|28
|Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10)
|Tue
|3565ana
|27
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|guest
|1,308
|Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13)
|Mar 18
|xxx
|4
|Do u know him
|Mar 15
|gfu
|1
|Looking for someone who need a roommate
|Mar 14
|xxx
|8
|ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06)
|Mar 14
|xxx
|396
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC