Texas lawmaker files bill to help spouses of Dallas ambush victims, others killed on duty

12 hrs ago

A Frisco representative wants lawmakers to approve a bill that would provide property tax exemptions to the spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty. Rep. Pat Fallon said the bill was filed in response to the death of Jerry Walker, a Little Elm police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a call in January.

