Texas High Court Allows Employee to P...

Texas High Court Allows Employee to Pursue Assault Claim Against...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: JD Supra

Seyfarth Synopsis: In a decision that is sure to increase the costs and complexity of litigation, the Texas Supreme Court recently held that a former employee's common law assault claim was not preempted by the state's anti-discrimination statute. The Court reasoned that if the gravamen of an employee's claim is that the employer committed assault through a "vice principal"as opposed to sexual harassmentthe employee may pursue the common law claim directly and would not be preempted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr Inquisitor 1,155
12U Select Team Has Immediate Need Mar 2 Ross Bishop 1
Looking for someone who need a roommate Mar 2 DUH 6
ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06) Mar 2 xxx 395
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon Feb 28 ShowPhartt 1
Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14) Feb 28 Tired of transplants 4
looking for some truth from plano Feb 26 xxx 5
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,967 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC