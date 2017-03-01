Texas High Court Allows Employee to Pursue Assault Claim Against...
Seyfarth Synopsis: In a decision that is sure to increase the costs and complexity of litigation, the Texas Supreme Court recently held that a former employee's common law assault claim was not preempted by the state's anti-discrimination statute. The Court reasoned that if the gravamen of an employee's claim is that the employer committed assault through a "vice principal"as opposed to sexual harassmentthe employee may pursue the common law claim directly and would not be preempted.
