Texas AG sued to keep a Bible quote in school. Now he's troubled by Muslim prayers.
Every day at lunch, a handful of teenagers in Frisco, Texas, would pop into room C112, face a whiteboard and kneel for one of their five daily prayers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|59 min
|guest
|1,305
|Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13)
|Sat
|xxx
|4
|Do u know him
|Mar 15
|gfu
|1
|Looking for someone who need a roommate
|Mar 14
|xxx
|8
|ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06)
|Mar 14
|xxx
|396
|Review: Complete Outdoor Concepts (Oct '08)
|Mar 9
|Anthony Antonacci
|51
|Warning girls (Dec '12)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|5
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC