Texas A&M's first openly gay student body president to take office

Monday Mar 20

Texas A&M University's first openly gay student body president is set to take office next month, marking a milestone for the largest public university in the state. Bobby Brooks, an economics junior at the flagship campus in College Station, was elected by A&M students as the university's 74th student body president March 9. In an interview published Sunday in The Battalion , the student newspaper, Brooks said he "was fulfilling the dream I had been building since my freshman year," and added he wanted his victory to reflect his readiness to lead.

