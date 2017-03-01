Texan leads in his Open debut
Fishing for the first time on Table Rock in his first-ever Open tournament, Stumpf caught a 17-pound bag to lead the field. The 3M regional salesman has traversed in a roundabout way to fish in his first B.A.S.S. event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BassFan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,174
|12U Select Team Has Immediate Need
|20 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Looking for someone who need a roommate
|Mar 2
|DUH
|6
|ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06)
|Mar 2
|xxx
|395
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|Feb 28
|ShowPhartt
|1
|Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14)
|Feb 28
|Tired of transplants
|4
|looking for some truth from plano
|Feb 26
|xxx
|5
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC