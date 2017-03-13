Study backs limited-access conversion...

Study backs limited-access conversion for U.S. 380 in Collin County

A Collin County study on the economic impact of turning U.S. Highway 380 into a limited-access highway may serve as a test case for other areas. As congestion continues to plague the county's major arteries, leaders are looking to build several major highways with service roads to solve their traffic woes.

