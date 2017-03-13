St Patrick's Day parade 2017: Scenes ...

St Patrick's Day parade 2017: Scenes from Greenville

The 38th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Dallas was Saturday, March 11, and crowds lined Greenville Ave. for the festivities. The LEGO Americana Roadshow exhibit features LEGO replicas of iconic U.S. landmarks.

