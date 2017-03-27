Roach Hopes Cotto Still Gets in Two Fights Before Retirement
Cotto's trainer just hopes that Cotto finds an opponent soon enough so that he still can fight twice before retiring at the end of this year. Regardless, the Puerto Rican icon repeatedly has said that 2017 will be his last year as an active boxer.
