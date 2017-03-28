Rescue groups jump into action to sav...

Rescue groups jump into action to save dog who lost a leg to gunshot wound

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A plea for help is headed for a happy ending for a three-legged dog who suffered a gunshot wound. How Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr Nathan 1,336
Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13) Mar 25 xxx 8
looking for some truth from plano Mar 25 guest 6
News Texas attorney general bullies school for allow... Mar 22 AussieBobby 28
Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10) Mar 21 3565ana 27
Do u know him Mar 15 gfu 1
Looking for someone who need a roommate Mar 14 xxx 8
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Collin County was issued at March 28 at 9:25PM CDT

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,273 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC