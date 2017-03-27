Prayer rooms are just one way public schools accommodate students and religious freedom
A classroom used as a prayer room at Liberty High School in Frisco got the attention of the Texas attorney general's office last week. The office sent a letter raising constitutional concerns about the room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|guest
|1,337
|Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13)
|Mar 25
|xxx
|8
|looking for some truth from plano
|Mar 25
|guest
|6
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|Mar 22
|AussieBobby
|28
|Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10)
|Mar 21
|3565ana
|27
|Do u know him
|Mar 15
|gfu
|1
|Looking for someone who need a roommate
|Mar 14
|xxx
|8
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC