PowerSecure Lighting to Relocate Headquarters

PowerSecure Lighting, a leading provider of LED lighting technologies through its well-known industry brands Solais, EfficientLights and EnergyLite is excited to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Stamford, Conn., to new facilities in Frisco, Texas. The 2018 relocation of the team, operations and warehouse facilities will enable the company to enjoy expansive space while delivering a range of powerful, new customer-centric capabilities and operational efficiencies that will benefit clients and channel members alike.

