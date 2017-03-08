PowerSecure Lighting to Relocate Head...

PowerSecure Lighting to Relocate Headquarters

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Building Operating Management

PowerSecure Lighting, a leading provider of LED lighting technologies through its well-known industry brands Solais, EfficientLights and EnergyLite is excited to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Stamford, Conn., to new facilities in Frisco, Texas. The 2018 relocation of the team, operations and warehouse facilities will enable the company to enjoy expansive space while delivering a range of powerful, new customer-centric capabilities and operational efficiencies that will benefit clients and channel members alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr Inquisitor 1,252
Looking for someone who need a roommate Fri xxx 7
Review: Complete Outdoor Concepts (Oct '08) Mar 9 Anthony Antonacci 51
Warning girls (Dec '12) Mar 8 xxx 5
12U Select Team Has Immediate Need Mar 4 Anonymous 2
ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06) Mar 2 xxx 395
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon Feb 28 ShowPhartt 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iran
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,509,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC