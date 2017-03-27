One of Frisco Station's developers pl...

One of Frisco Station's developers plans huge new apartment community

19 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

One of the players in the $1.5 billion Frisco Station project is working on another large development in Frisco. The Rudman Family Partnership and builder Westwood Residential plan to develop a 500-unit apartment community on Preston Road at Brookhollow Boulevard.

