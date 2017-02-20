North Lamar's Doyal to compete at Beta National Convention
Beta students from North Lamar High School attended the Texas State Beta Convention in Frisco, Texas, on February 24 and 25. Attending the Beta State Convention from North Lamar High School beginning front row left are Emily Lamonica, Kaitlyn Dority, and Trenton Wheeler. In back are Raegan Booker, Alex Jenkins, Bailey Fowler, Takeyah Griffin, Tristian Wheeler, Maddie Doyal, and Kylee Scudder.
