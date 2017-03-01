North Lamar's Colorguard prepares for the competition season
North Lamar High School Colorguard placed second in their division after competing against 5A and 6A schools at Wakeland High School in Frisco, Texas, on February 25. During the competition season and performing independently from the school's marching band, North Lamar's Colorguard is part of the North Texas Colorguard Association circuit in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex.
