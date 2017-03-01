James Taylor to perform in Frisco, TX...

James Taylor to perform in Frisco, TX on July 31, 2017

Excitement for The Star in Frisco continued to build today with the unveiling of plans for world-class entertainers to perform at Ford Center, starting with James Taylor & His All-Star Band. Best-known for its state-of-the-art athletic facilities, The Star truly becomes the ultimate destination for entertainment across sports, food-and now music.

