James Taylor to perform in Frisco, TX on July 31, 2017
Excitement for The Star in Frisco continued to build today with the unveiling of plans for world-class entertainers to perform at Ford Center, starting with James Taylor & His All-Star Band. Best-known for its state-of-the-art athletic facilities, The Star truly becomes the ultimate destination for entertainment across sports, food-and now music.
