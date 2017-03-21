Indoor theme park KidZania expected t...

Indoor theme park KidZania expected to be 'a big hit here' when it makes U.S. debut in Frisco

A new kind of indoor theme park that teaches kids through role-playing will make its U.S. debut next year at Stonebriar Centre mall in Frisco. KidZania is a highly detailed world of let's pretend set in a mini-city complete with buildings, paved roads, vehicles and its own currency called kidZos.

