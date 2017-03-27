Hail Damage Forces Homeowners to Replace Roofs Again

People in Collin County survey the damage one day after an intense hail storm moved across North Texas, March 27, 2017 Golf ball and baseball-sized hail pounded rooftops in Collin County on Sunday night, leaving many homeowners to wake up to damaged roofs roofs that some had just replaced from last year's storms. He and his wife have been living in the home for about three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.