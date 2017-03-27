Frisco Reviews Why Outdoor Warning Siren System Failed
Some of the storm sirens didn't go off in Frisco when strong storms hit overnight, so city crews are testing them to see if there was a problem. Outdoor warning sirens sounded in several North Texas cities as storms rolled through overnight Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|guest
|1,337
|Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13)
|Mar 25
|xxx
|8
|looking for some truth from plano
|Mar 25
|guest
|6
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|Mar 22
|AussieBobby
|28
|Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10)
|Mar 21
|3565ana
|27
|Do u know him
|Mar 15
|gfu
|1
|Looking for someone who need a roommate
|Mar 14
|xxx
|8
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC