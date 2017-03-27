Frisco Reviews Why Outdoor Warning Si...

Frisco Reviews Why Outdoor Warning Siren System Failed

Some of the storm sirens didn't go off in Frisco when strong storms hit overnight, so city crews are testing them to see if there was a problem. Outdoor warning sirens sounded in several North Texas cities as storms rolled through overnight Tuesday.

