Elevated Roofing, A Frisco, Texas Roofing Company, Awarded RCAT License
FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevated Roofing, a Frisco, Texas roofing company serving all of North Texas has earned a major roofing industry accreditation. The voluntary step propels Elevated into an elite group of licensed roofing contractors in the state.
