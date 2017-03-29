Continue reading What cutting Meals on Wheels funding in Dallas would actually look like

We wonder exactly which Meals on Wheels recipients White House budget director Mick Mulvaney would like to drop as part of proposed cuts to "programs that don't work." Could he mean the woman who volunteered to cradle premature babies at Parkland well into her 90s and then after she turned 100, ended up bedridden herself and in need of meal deliveries once a day? Or would he stop the meals for the white-haired octogenarian who looks like Mrs. Santa Claus but can't drive anymore? She greets Meals on Wheels volunteers by saying, "I'm just glad I am still here."

