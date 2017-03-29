Continue reading What cutting Meals o...

Continue reading What cutting Meals on Wheels funding in Dallas would actually look like

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Dallas Morning News

We wonder exactly which Meals on Wheels recipients White House budget director Mick Mulvaney would like to drop as part of proposed cuts to "programs that don't work." Could he mean the woman who volunteered to cradle premature babies at Parkland well into her 90s and then after she turned 100, ended up bedridden herself and in need of meal deliveries once a day? Or would he stop the meals for the white-haired octogenarian who looks like Mrs. Santa Claus but can't drive anymore? She greets Meals on Wheels volunteers by saying, "I'm just glad I am still here."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,349
Brand Awareness Focus Group 9 hr shines12 1
News WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07) 13 hr quityourbs 563
Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13) Thu xxx 10
ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06) Thu Tarance Gladney 397
looking for some truth from plano Mar 25 guest 6
News Texas attorney general bullies school for allow... Mar 22 Mikey 25
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC