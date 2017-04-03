The Marshall Larson VFW Post 314 Auxilary will hold its regularly scheduled meeting in the post home, Brown Ave., Clarendon, Thursday April 6. Members are reminded that officers for the ensuing year will be elected at this time. The Lottsville United Methodist Church will have a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, for the cost of a donation.

