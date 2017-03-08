Blurred Lines: Texas Supreme Court Ap...

Blurred Lines: Texas Supreme Court Applies Hazy Distinction Between Workplace Harassment And Assault

Saturday Mar 4

The Texas Supreme Court recently blurred the distinctions between harassment and assault claims as they apply to employer liability under the state's antidiscrimination statute. In considering whether a plaintiff is required to expressly plead a state law sexual harassment cause of action when bringing such a claim, the court said that plaintiffs need only bring a sexual assault tort claim carrying with it no limitations on damages and no administrative exhaustion requirements when the gravamen of the complaint is assault as opposed to harassment.

