Blurred Lines: Texas Supreme Court Applies Hazy Distinction Between Workplace Harassment And Assault
The Texas Supreme Court recently blurred the distinctions between harassment and assault claims as they apply to employer liability under the state's antidiscrimination statute. In considering whether a plaintiff is required to expressly plead a state law sexual harassment cause of action when bringing such a claim, the court said that plaintiffs need only bring a sexual assault tort claim carrying with it no limitations on damages and no administrative exhaustion requirements when the gravamen of the complaint is assault as opposed to harassment.
