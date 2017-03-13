Arizona baseball recap: Nebraska hand...

Arizona baseball recap: Nebraska hands Wildcats first loss of 2017

Sunday Mar 5

In seven of their first ten games in 2017, the Arizona Wildcats came from behind to win, resulting in a 10-0 start. The Nebraska Cornhuskers , who had struggled to a 2-6 record to this point in 2017, shutout the vaunted Arizona offense on Sunday in Frisco, TX, picking up a 1-0 victory.

