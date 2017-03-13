Arizona baseball recap: Nebraska hands Wildcats first loss of 2017
In seven of their first ten games in 2017, the Arizona Wildcats came from behind to win, resulting in a 10-0 start. The Nebraska Cornhuskers , who had struggled to a 2-6 record to this point in 2017, shutout the vaunted Arizona offense on Sunday in Frisco, TX, picking up a 1-0 victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|xxx
|1,261
|Looking for someone who need a roommate
|Fri
|xxx
|7
|Review: Complete Outdoor Concepts (Oct '08)
|Mar 9
|Anthony Antonacci
|51
|Warning girls (Dec '12)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|5
|12U Select Team Has Immediate Need
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|2
|ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06)
|Mar 2
|xxx
|395
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|Feb 28
|ShowPhartt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC