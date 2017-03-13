AG's office worries about Frisco high school prayer room
Liberty High School is Frisco has a room where students of any religion can pray and meditate, but the Texas Attorney General's office made a big deal about the room Friday, asking the superintendent to ensure the room is not limited to students who practice Islam. less Liberty High School is Frisco has a room where students of any religion can pray and meditate, but the Texas Attorney General's office made a big deal about the room Friday, asking the superintendent to ensure ... more AUSTIN --Attorney General Ken Paxton's office, which attacked a school district for pulling down a religious Christmas decoration last year, went after a Dallas-area high school on Friday for operating a prayer room.
