AG's office worries about Frisco high...

AG's office worries about Frisco high school prayer room

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Chron

Liberty High School is Frisco has a room where students of any religion can pray and meditate, but the Texas Attorney General's office made a big deal about the room Friday, asking the superintendent to ensure the room is not limited to students who practice Islam. less Liberty High School is Frisco has a room where students of any religion can pray and meditate, but the Texas Attorney General's office made a big deal about the room Friday, asking the superintendent to ensure ... more AUSTIN --Attorney General Ken Paxton's office, which attacked a school district for pulling down a religious Christmas decoration last year, went after a Dallas-area high school on Friday for operating a prayer room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr guest 1,305
Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13) Sat xxx 4
Do u know him Mar 15 gfu 1
Looking for someone who need a roommate Mar 14 xxx 8
ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06) Mar 14 xxx 396
Review: Complete Outdoor Concepts (Oct '08) Mar 9 Anthony Antonacci 51
Warning girls (Dec '12) Mar 8 xxx 5
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,689,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC