AG's office worries about Frisco high school prayer room

Liberty High School is Frisco has a room where students of any religion can pray and meditate, but the Texas Attorney General's office made a big deal about the room Friday, asking the superintendent to ensure the room is not limited to students who practice Islam. AUSTIN --Attorney General Ken Paxton's office, which attacked a school district for pulling down a religious Christmas decoration last year, went after a Dallas-area high school on Friday for operating a prayer room.

