16 with a North Texas hospice accused of $60M Medicare fraud
A federal indictment charges 16 people affiliated with a North Texas hospice of rigging patient care and record-keeping, including administering drug overdoses, fraudulently reaping $60 million in Medicare payments. A Justice Department statement says a federal grand jury in Dallas indicted the 16 on single counts each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
