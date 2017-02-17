Schedule and Rosters Announced for th...

Schedule and Rosters Announced for the 2017 US Youth Soccer ODP Championships

The US Youth Soccer ODP Championships will feature teams in the 2000 and 2001 age groups. 2017 US Youth Soccer ODP Championship Teams: 2000 Girls Teams: Minnesota, Florida, Cal South, Virginia 2000 Boys Teams: Eastern Pennyslvania, Georgia, Oregon, Iowa 2001 Girls Teams: New York West, Cal South, Florida, Iowa 2001 Boys Teams: Florida, Cal South, Minnesota, Virginia Rosters: 2000 Boys 2001 Boys The state-level US Youth Soccer ODP Boys and Girls teams will play semifinal matches on Friday, March 3, beginning at 1 p.m., with championship and consolation matches to be played Sunday, March 5, beginning at 8 a.m. Players try out for the high-level US Youth Soccer ODP through a series of trials at their US Youth Soccer State Association.

