Roc Nation Prez Admits Pressure To Find New Cotto Opponent

Michael Yormark, the President of Roc Nation Sports, revealed yesterday that he is immersed in an intense process of selecting the next opponent for his star fighter, former four division world champion Miguel Cotto. Although he did not mention it, Yormark has a 30-day deadline to make a new announcement following the cancellation two weeks ago of the scheduled return of Cotto on February 25 in Frisco, Texas.

