Police try to ID home invasion suspects

Police try to ID home invasion suspects

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Aubrey police say they believe two of the three suspects who allegedly beat and robbed a local man last week at his home are in custody from a "similar attack in a neighboring county," according to a police press release. However, local authorities said they could not release the suspects' identity because they are still searching for the third suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr guest 954
ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06) Sun Tracey123 393
News Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09) Feb 10 Chippy 16
Frisco's littered parks and roads (Jan '14) Feb 10 Chippy 4
Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10) Jan 31 Crazy guy 9
Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14) Dec '16 CJB 3
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC