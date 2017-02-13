Police try to ID home invasion suspects
Aubrey police say they believe two of the three suspects who allegedly beat and robbed a local man last week at his home are in custody from a "similar attack in a neighboring county," according to a police press release. However, local authorities said they could not release the suspects' identity because they are still searching for the third suspect.
