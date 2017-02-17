Plano woman killed after minivan cros...

Plano woman killed after minivan crosses median, collides with her car in Frisco

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Dallas Morning News

An 85-year-old Plano woman was killed Friday after her vehicle was struck by another one that had crossed the median on Preston Road on Friday afternoon. Frisco police say that a minivan was traveling southbound on Preston Road near Camfield Road at about 12:37 p.m. It crossed the median and collided with a passenger car headed northbound on Preston Road, police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr FESTER 1,038
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr OnePhart 1,123
Seeking personal assistant Feb 19 Rogers 1
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) Feb 19 Crazy guy 7
Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08) Feb 18 Harny 45
News Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09) Feb 10 Chippy 16
Frisco's littered parks and roads (Jan '14) Feb 10 Chippy 4
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC