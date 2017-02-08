'No need' for annexation, county residents tell city of Frisco wanting more control over development
Frisco is looking once again at annexing a portion of unincorporated Collin County near Custer Road, but residents there say they want no part of city living. Neighbor after neighbor told the Frisco City Council on Tuesday that they don't want the extra regulation or the extra property taxes.
