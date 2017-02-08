'No need' for annexation, county resi...

'No need' for annexation, county residents tell city of Frisco wanting more control over development

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Frisco is looking once again at annexing a portion of unincorporated Collin County near Custer Road, but residents there say they want no part of city living. Neighbor after neighbor told the Frisco City Council on Tuesday that they don't want the extra regulation or the extra property taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 9 hr guest 900
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10) Jan 31 Crazy guy 9
Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14) Dec '16 CJB 3
Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange Dec '16 BTE 1
Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Dec '16 FriscoChippy 3
Frisco Music Thread Nov '16 Musikologist 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,680,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC