Frisco couple, 14 others indicted in Medicare hospice scheme that...

The owner of a Frisco-based hospice company, his wife and 14 others have been indicted in a $60 million Medicare fraud scheme that put financial interests over the needs of patients, some of whom died from overdoses at the hands of nurses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas. Bradley J. Harris, 35, of Frisco, who owned and operated Novus Health Services and Optim Health Services Inc., is charged along with the others with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

