CRE Opinion: Business Development in Dallas Suburbs Drives Multifamily Demand in the City

Friday Feb 24

With companies like Toyota and FedEx moving their headquarters to Dallas' northern corridor, North Texas' job market is climbing the national rankings. Dallas is now among the top five fastest growing job markets in the U.S. While suburban housing mirrors the job market's skyward outlook, an unexpected bounce is happening for in-town housing as well.

