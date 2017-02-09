Continue reading United Way says it has put 192,130 people on the path to financial stability
At the halfway point of a 10-year effort to lift 250,000 North Texans out of poverty and achieve improvements in health and education, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas put has 192,130 people on the path to financial stability. That's according to the board members who spoke Tuesday at a luncheon for major donors at the Hotel Crescent Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|903
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10)
|Jan 31
|Crazy guy
|9
|Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|CJB
|3
|Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange
|Dec '16
|BTE
|1
|Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Dec '16
|FriscoChippy
|3
|Frisco Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC