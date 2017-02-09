Continue reading United Way says it h...

Continue reading United Way says it has put 192,130 people on the path to financial stability

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

At the halfway point of a 10-year effort to lift 250,000 North Texans out of poverty and achieve improvements in health and education, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas put has 192,130 people on the path to financial stability. That's according to the board members who spoke Tuesday at a luncheon for major donors at the Hotel Crescent Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr Inquisitor 903
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10) Jan 31 Crazy guy 9
Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14) Dec '16 CJB 3
Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange Dec '16 BTE 1
Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Dec '16 FriscoChippy 3
Frisco Music Thread Nov '16 Musikologist 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC