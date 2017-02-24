Continue reading Get ready for carmag...

Continue reading Get ready for carmageddon as D-FW's big new developments open this year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Dallas Morning News

One of the biggest downsides of the boom we are seeing in Dallas-Fort Worth is the ever-worsening traffic mess. We've been complaining about traffic since North Central Expressway opened in the 1950s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 53 min guest 1,110
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon 16 hr ShowPhartt 1
Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14) Tue Tired of transplants 4
Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10) Feb 26 xxx 26
Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13) Feb 25 xxx 2
Looking for someone who need a roommate Feb 25 xxx 3
Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Feb 25 xxx 4
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,944 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC