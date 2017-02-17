Community Calls On Students for Trash...

Community Calls On Students for Trash Maintenance

The Frisco Independent School District in Frisco, TX, has proposed a cost-cutting measure that would require students to empty garbage cans in an effort to reduce custodial labor hours. The requirement was one of many cost-cutting proposals made in focus groups between community members and school district officials.

