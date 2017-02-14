Bill Petrella has been appointed Gene...

Bill Petrella has been appointed General Manager at Hotel Emma in San Antonio - TX, USA

Hospitality veteran Bill Petrella joined the Hotel Emma, a 146-room boutique luxury hotel located in San Antonio, as the property's General Manager. Mr Petrella joins Hotel Emma with over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a successful background in leading hotels to higher levels of service and guest satisfaction.

