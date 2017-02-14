Bill Petrella has been appointed General Manager at Hotel Emma in San Antonio - TX, USA
Hospitality veteran Bill Petrella joined the Hotel Emma, a 146-room boutique luxury hotel located in San Antonio, as the property's General Manager. Mr Petrella joins Hotel Emma with over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a successful background in leading hotels to higher levels of service and guest satisfaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|17 hr
|guest
|961
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06)
|Feb 12
|Tracey123
|393
|Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09)
|Feb 10
|Chippy
|16
|Frisco's littered parks and roads (Jan '14)
|Feb 10
|Chippy
|4
|Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10)
|Jan 31
|Crazy guy
|9
|Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|CJB
|3
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC