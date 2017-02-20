Almost 17 million square feet of office tenants are shopping D-FW
Maybe that's why more companies now shopping for office space in North Texas are looking at the Las Colinas area for new business digs. JLL's researchers looked at almost 17 million square feet of potential office lease transactions to analyze where companies are looking and what kinds of firms are in the market.
