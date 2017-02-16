16 People Linked to Frisco Hospice Indicted in Alleged Fraud
The owner of a Frisco hospice and 15 others were indicted Tuesday after an FBI investigation uncovered an alleged $60 million health care fraud scheme. Bradley Harris, 35, of Frisco, owned Novus Health Services and Optim Health Services and operated the two as one company, federal prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|1 hr
|ShowPhartt
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,103
|Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14)
|11 hr
|Tired of transplants
|4
|Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10)
|Feb 26
|xxx
|26
|Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13)
|Feb 25
|xxx
|2
|Looking for someone who need a roommate
|Feb 25
|xxx
|3
|Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Feb 25
|xxx
|4
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC