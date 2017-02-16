16 People Linked to Frisco Hospice In...

16 People Linked to Frisco Hospice Indicted in Alleged Fraud

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Dallas

The owner of a Frisco hospice and 15 others were indicted Tuesday after an FBI investigation uncovered an alleged $60 million health care fraud scheme. Bradley Harris, 35, of Frisco, owned Novus Health Services and Optim Health Services and operated the two as one company, federal prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon 1 hr ShowPhartt 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr Inquisitor 1,103
Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14) 11 hr Tired of transplants 4
Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10) Feb 26 xxx 26
Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13) Feb 25 xxx 2
Looking for someone who need a roommate Feb 25 xxx 3
Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Feb 25 xxx 4
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC