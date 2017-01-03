Video: Roc Nation Prez on Ward-Kovalev II, Cotto-Kirkland, More

Five-Time World Champion Miguel Cotto and James "Mandingo Warrior" Kirkland participated in a media tour with stops in New York City and Los Angeles to address the media on their upcoming showdown on Saturday, February 25 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dubbed as "The Return", the 12-round junior middleweight contest will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

