Video: Roc Nation Prez on Ward-Kovale...

Video: Roc Nation Prez on Ward-Kovalev II, Cotto-Kirkland, More

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Boxing Scene

Five-Time World Champion Miguel Cotto and James "Mandingo Warrior" Kirkland participated in a media tour with stops in New York City and Los Angeles to address the media on their upcoming showdown on Saturday, February 25 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dubbed as "The Return", the 12-round junior middleweight contest will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 22 hr guest 640
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... Sat pzz17 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14) Dec 29 CJB 3
Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange Dec 26 BTE 1
Hookers Dec 26 Jim 1
Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,686 • Total comments across all topics: 277,734,288

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC