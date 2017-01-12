Roc Nation Prez on Cotto-Kirkland: We Heard What Fans Wanted
Michael Yormark Roc Nation President & Chief of Branding and Strategy - wanted his company to stage a pay-per-view event that gave value to the paying consumer. Last week, Roc Nation officially announced the return of former four division world champion Miguel Cotto , who will step in the ring with James "Mandingo Warrior" Kirkland on Saturday, February 25 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
