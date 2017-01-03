Roach: Miguel Cotto Has A lot Left, I Peed Blood After Body Shots

According to Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, his veteran fighter Miguel Cotto has a lot left in the tank. On February 25th, Cotto will return for the first time since a twelve round decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in November 2015, when he faces James "Mandingo Warrior" Kirkland at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

