Roach: Miguel Cotto Has A lot Left, I Peed Blood After Body Shots
According to Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, his veteran fighter Miguel Cotto has a lot left in the tank. On February 25th, Cotto will return for the first time since a twelve round decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in November 2015, when he faces James "Mandingo Warrior" Kirkland at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 min
|New Resident
|1,012
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|guest
|649
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan 7
|pzz17
|1
|Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14)
|Dec 29
|CJB
|3
|Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange
|Dec 26
|BTE
|1
|Hookers
|Dec 26
|Jim
|1
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC