Roach: Miguel Cotto Has A lot Left, I...

Roach: Miguel Cotto Has A lot Left, I Peed Blood After Body Shots

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Boxing Scene

According to Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, his veteran fighter Miguel Cotto has a lot left in the tank. On February 25th, Cotto will return for the first time since a twelve round decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in November 2015, when he faces James "Mandingo Warrior" Kirkland at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 min New Resident 1,012
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr guest 649
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... Jan 7 pzz17 1
Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14) Dec 29 CJB 3
Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange Dec 26 BTE 1
Hookers Dec 26 Jim 1
Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,662 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,332

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC