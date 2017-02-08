Roach: Cotto Will Break Kirkland Down Early, Stop Him in Late
Legendary trainer Freddie Roach has rejected any doubts about Miguel Cotto's ability, revealing that the 36-year-old's punches in training leave him urinating blood. Puerto Rico's only four-weight World Champion meets James Kirkland on February 25th, live on BoxNation from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
