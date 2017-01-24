Nine candidates seeking Frisco counci...

Nine candidates seeking Frisco council seat in special election dominated by political newcomers

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Nine candidates who profess a love for Frisco and its future are vying for what essentially will be a one-year city council term. For eight of them, next month's special election is their first run for public office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 14 min guest 718
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Jan 14 Errybody 53
Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14) Dec 29 CJB 3
Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange Dec 26 BTE 1
Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Dec '16 FriscoChippy 3
Frisco Music Thread Nov '16 Musikologist 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC